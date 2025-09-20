Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has revealed that Lucas Bergvall has so much energy that he sometimes has to instruct the midfielder to stop running when Spurs are in possession of the ball.

The 19-year-old Swedish talent joined Spurs from Djurgarden in the summer of 2024 and in his first campaign with Tottenham, he racked up 45 appearances in all competitions.

Bergvall has made a good start to the ongoing season, making seven appearances while contributing one goal and an assist in last weekend’s game against West Ham United.

Frank gave Bergvall a start in Spurs’ Champions League opener against Villarreal in midweek and it was a move in which he was involved that brought out the only goal of the game, which ended 1-0.

In the wake of that match, Bergvall’s brother admitted he no longer gets nervous watching Lucas play for Spurs.

Now Tottenham boss Frank has revealed that Bergvall is so energetic that sometimes during the game he asks the midfielder to stop running when Spurs are in possession of the ball.

Frank also stated that he wants Bergvall to make deep runs to get into dangerous positions like he did during the games against West Ham and Villarreal.

“I think the coaches and I have been working with him on a couple of things”, Frank said at press conference.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“He has got so much energy that sometimes you need to say, pause, stop, don’t run when we have the ball and find the higher, the more dangerous positions.

“For example, the deep run where he scored the goal against West Ham was a big thing.

“The deep run where he was involved in the own goal against Villarreal.

“So those deep runs and arriving in a higher position up the pitch is key, I think and then he is learning to be more and more clever in the pressure.”

Last season, Bergvall played a key role in helping Tottenham lift their first major trophy in a long time, winning the Europa League.

The 19-year-old started in Saturday’s 2-2 draw away at Brighton and clocked 89 minutes in the Premier League clash.