Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Wolves vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Wolves for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Molineux (preview here).

Leeds have not scored a goal from open play in the Premier League yet this season and questions have been asked of Farke as to whether he is losing sleep about the lack of attacking power.

The Whites boss is clear though that he is not concerned and talked up the fact Leeds have kept two clean sheets so far, while stressing his side are ‘highly motivated’.

With Wolves struggling and sitting bottom of the Premier League, Leeds are eyeing a win and that is something midfielder Ilia Gruev has insisted he feels good about them doing.

Leeds won 4-2 on their last visit to Molineux, but with the Whites having scored just once this season and Wolves only twice, the odds on a repeat scoreline must surely be long.

Wolves have lost all four of their league games, but that did not stop the club handing Vitor Pereira a new contract and he will look to topple Leeds today to show that faith has not been misplaced.

Leeds have Karl Darlow in goal in the continuing absence of Lucas Perri.

At the back, Farke goes with a four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Gabriel Gudmundsson to keep things tight.

In midfield, Leeds have Ethan Ampadu, Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach, while looking to cause Wolves trouble in the final third are Brendan Aaronson, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Farke needs to shake things up during the game then he has options off the bench that include Joel Piroe and Jack Harrison.

Leeds United Lineup vs Wolves

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Gray, Piroe, Nmecha