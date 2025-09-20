Warren Little/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has admitted that he cannot see a Southampton side desperately lacking in fluidity and chemistry, overcoming Hull City this afternoon.

Southampton have begun their campaign poorly, managing a solitary victory in five fixtures, despite being among the favourites to clinch promotion back to the Premier League.

Saints drew a blank against Portsmouth last Sunday while Hull City showed resolve to come back from a goal behind twice to earn a late draw against Swansea City the previous day.

Parkin is of the view that Southampton were fortunate to have come away with a point after being outplayed by Portsmouth, while Hull’s point was creditable on the road.

The former Championship forward thinks there is a lack of chemistry and fluidity at Southampton at the moment and Will Still likely needs more time.

Parkin, said on the Championship Score Predictions show: (7:40): “Good point for Hull the other day [against Swansea].

“Southampton yet to get going. I like the 1-1 here as well.

Season Position 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022–23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 15th (Premier League) 2020–21 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

“I think it’s just going to take a bit of time for Southampton.

“Obviously outplayed in the first half [on Sunday], a little bit more in the second half, but not very fluid going forward.

“Not much chemistry.”

Parkin previously claimed that he was more worried about Southampton than his old club Ipswich Town, with Kieran McKenna having already achieved promotion with the Tractor Boys while Will Still is in his very first season in English football.

Hull have managed only a point fewer than Southampton in the Championship, but sit five positions lower in the standings.

The Tigers announced the signing of Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes, who spent four months as a free agent after his Burnley contract expired, last week, but the player may be unlikely to feature for the senior side anytime soon.

Southampton will want to put together a run of results beginning with Hull, to take the pressure away from themselves and their manager.