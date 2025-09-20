Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Graham Potter has picked his West Ham United lineup to welcome London rivals Crystal Palace to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Potter continues to be under substantial pressure at West Ham and the club have been assessing whether they will back him in the January transfer window, something likely to be heavily dependent upon results.

If results do not improve then Potter may not make January though and a home game against Crystal Palace is likely to be one he is expected to make West Ham competitive in.

The boss has admitted that there is always going to be criticism is wins do not arrive, but insists that the team are fully behind him in looking to turn things around.

Palace grabbed a 2-0 win on their last visit to the London Stadium and have not lost an away game against West Ham since 2018.

Potter will hope that he can turn back the clock to 2018 this afternoon and he has picked the team he believes can do the job.

Alphonse Areola is between the sticks for the Hammers, who have a back four of Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and El Hadji Diouf.

In midfield, the Hammers have James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta and Mateus Fernandes, while Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville support Callum Wilson in attack.

Potter has options off the bench that include Niclas Fullkrug and Igor, if he needs to freshen things up during the 90 minutes.

West Ham United Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Areola, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Wilson

Substitutes: Hermansen, Igor, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Todibo, Magassa, Scarles, Irving