Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Russell Martin has picked his Rangers lineup vs Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup this evening as he bids to guide the Gers through to the semi-final.

The former MK Dons boss is under big pressure at Ibrox, but the club’s owners are pushing ahead with backing him despite the fans having made no secret they want him ousting.

One former Rangers star recently warned the 49ers that expectations are different at Rangers than they are with their other club, Leeds United.

Rangers have not won a game in the Scottish Premiership yet, but defeat here would be more damaging than any of the domestic results that have happened as it would mean a cup exit.

Martin has called for togetherness and intensity to get Rangers through to the next round and will hope his team building trip to Loch Lomond earlier this week pays off.

Hibernian are looking though to pile more pressure on Martin and an early goal for the visitors could see the home fans become restless.

Martin goes with Jack Butland between the sticks, while his back four is James Tavernier, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar and Jayden Meghoma.

In midfield, Rangers have Nicolas Raskin back in the team, while Mohamed Diomande also plays. Thelo Aasgaard, Mikey Moore and Djeidi Gassama support former Aberdeen hitman Bojan Miovski in attack.

If Martin needs to make changes to his team then he has options to call for off the bench and they include Oliver Antman and Danilo.

Rangers Lineup vs Hibernian

Butland, Tavernier, Cornelius, Souttar, Meghoma, Raskin, Diomande, Aasgaard, Gassama, Moore, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Aarons, Barron, Chermiti, Bajrami, Antman, Djiga, Curtis, Danilo