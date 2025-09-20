Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has joked that he had a great affinity with the Bluebirds, but the Welsh outfit did not share the same affinity towards him, while backing them to see off Bradford City.

McCarthy took charge of Cardiff in January 2021 and under him, the Bluebirds made a flying start with an eleven-game unbeaten run and finished the season in eighth place.

However, despite a good start to the 2021/22 season, things did not go well for the veteran manager as the club suffered eight straight defeats and the Cardiff hierarchy decided to pull the trigger on him.

McCarthy joked that he had a great affinity towards Cardiff, but the feeling was not mutual, as he was sacked, but he has no hard feelings as he believes that the Bluebirds are a good club and if someone can get them going, then he will get great backing from the fans.

Cardiff are in League One this season under a new manager in Brian Barry-Murphy, who has been praised for the job he has been doing, and McCarthy is also happy to add his praise to the mix.

They are set to take on second in the League One table in the form of Bradford City today and the former Cardiff boss thinks that the Bluebirds will get the better of the Bantams.

McCarthy is not concerned about Bradford’s lofty placing and thinks Cardiff will be just too good.

When talking about Cardiff’s match against Bradford, McCarthy said on The Managers (47:25): “Of course, having been there, I had a great affinity with them until I left.

Game Competition Bradford City (H) League One Wigan Athletic (A) League One Burton Albion (H) League One Cardiff City’s next three games

“I got the sack, of course, and maybe their affinity with me was different, but anyway, I am taking Cardiff to beat Bradford.

“They are first and second in the league, but they are flying.

“Brian Barry-Murphy has got them absolutely flying.

“It is such a good club and if you get that club going, the crowd will get behind you and I am not bothered that Bradford are in second spot.”

Cardiff are the only undefeated team in the League One as they have racked up 17 points from 21 games so far and Barry-Murphy’s side are unbeaten in ten games in all competitions.

Bradford, on the other hand, are in League One after a six-year hiatus and have begun the season in a tremendous manner.

Matthew Pennington has labelled Cardiff title challengers, but insists Bradford are ready for the test.

The two heavyweights of League One will go head-to-head at the Cardiff City Stadium as Bradford look to end the Bluebirds’ unbeaten run.