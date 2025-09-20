Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Russell Martin has hailed his side’s 2-0 Scottish League Cup win over Hibernian in ‘not easy circumstances’.

Martin is under major pressure at Ibrox, with a significant portion of the fanbase wanting him to be relieved of his duties.

There was a protest calling for Martin to be sacked before the match and then banners shown during it, making clear the level of fan unhappiness with the former MK Dons boss.

On the pitch though Rangers came up trumps, with Nicolas Raskin, restored to the team, putting them ahead in the 42nd minute with a neat header.

New boy Bojan Mivoski then struck in first half stoppage time and despite having 45 minutes to play, the goal appeared to kill Hibs, who could have lost by more, off.

Martin is delighted with the win, which he insists he enjoyed more than any other game this season and feels he saw some good play from his side.

He also made it clear that the victory came in less than easy circumstances.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“I think I enjoyed it more than any other game this season – maybe the Plzen one”, Martin told BBC Scotland.

“Just really pleased, really grateful. The players and the staff stuck together this week.

“Not easy circumstances, but it was a really good performance – a lot of good stuff against a good team and maybe could have scored a couple more.”

Martin will now look for Rangers to back up the win when they play Belgian side Genk in the Europa League at Ibrox next week.

The Gers have also yet to win in the Scottish Premiership and their next opportunity to change that will be a visit to Livingston next Sunday.

Whether the minds of any Rangers fans will have been changed regarding Martin though remains to be seen.