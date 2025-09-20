Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former Championship boss Tony Pulis believes that Portsmouth’s supporters are unbelievable and is backing Pompey to get the better of Sheffield Wednesday today.

Fratton Park is one of the historic grounds of English football and has witnessed the highs and the lows of Portsmouth.

The south stand of the ground recently completed 100 years and John Mousinho and his boys are keen to offer the stadium a memorable season by getting into the playoffs in the Championship this season.

This afternoon, Portsmouth will welcome Sheffield Wednesday, who are 23rd in the league table and are going through turmoil, to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth are coming into the game on the back of a south coast derby against Southampton which finished 0-0 and which Pulis thought Mousinho’s side could have won.

The veteran manager highlighted Sheffield Wednesday’s off-the-field issues and thinks that Pompey will get three points out of the fixture against the Owls.

Pulis also hailed Portsmouth’s supporters as unbelievable in terms of providing support to the team and he stated that Fratton Park still starts rocking when Pompey faithful are in the mood.

Result Competition Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Portsmouth Championship Portsmouth 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday Championship Portsmouth 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday League One Last three meetings

“Portsmouth had a great result against Southampton”, Pulis said on The Managers (45:30).

“They could have won it as well.

“They had periods in the game where they could have won the game, although Southampton did come on strong in the second half, and they will play Sheffield Wednesday [next].

“There is turmoil at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I don’t think anybody knows exactly what is going on there, but Pompey are at home with their supporters.

“The supporters are unbelievable at Portsmouth; that ground, that old stand, actually still rocks with the supporters when they get going and I just see Pompey winning that game.”

Portsmouth have not won a game against Sheffield Wednesday in the last seven meetings and their last win came in 2002 against the Owls.

Their record at Fratton Park is also poor, with the last win over the Owls at the ground coming in 2000.