Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Leyton Orient defender Omar Beckles is impressed with Daniel Kanu, on loan from Charlton Athletic at Walsall, and he is hoping that the 20-year-old can become the replacement for Nathan Lowe at the Bescot.

The Saddlers collapsed last season in the second half of the campaign, missing out on promotion to League One despite being in a strong position for most of the campaign.

The first half of the campaign was massively carried by Stoke City prospect Lowe, who banged in 18 goals with seven assists in 30 games across all competitions and won huge praise.

However, the Championship side recalled him in January and Walsall crumbled; this season, they have Charlton’s 20-year-old striker Kanu on loan.

The Sierra Leone international has scored in Walsall’s last three games, against Chesterfield, Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers, and Beckles described him as a quick and nippy striker.

The 33-year-old mentioned Lowe’s impact last term at the Saddlers and he hopes that Kanu can fill the gap that the 19-year-old Potters starlet left.

“They have found a way to build the momentum they previously had”, Beckles said on EFL All Access (43:25) when he was asked about Walsall’s promising start to the new season.

Clubs Years Charlton Athletic 2022- Southend United (loan) 2023 Walsall (loan) 2025- Daniel Kanu’s career history

“I think the additions they have made, especially the individual who got the winner, Kanu.

“A player that I have come against quite a few times when he was at Charlton.

“He is a very young, very quick, nippy individual and the bit of legs they needed going forward.

“Hopefully, [Kanu will be the] replacement for Lowe, who was a massive, massive part of last season.”

Kanu has 71 senior appearances for the Addicks, but has been sent out for regular game time as Charlton signed Charlie Kelman and Tanto Olafoe in the summer window to boost their quality of the frontline.

Lowe, who was in electric form at Walsall, is on loan at League One club Stockport County, where he has already scored four goals.

Now it remains to be seen if Kanu will be able to make a big impact on Walsall’s campaign to help them get promoted to League One.