Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace out-on-loan goalkeeper Joe Whitworth has insisted that his Exeter City team-mate Jack Bycroft helps him improve his game and stressed that keeping a good relationship with other custodians is very important.

The English shot-stopper started his youth career at AFC Wimbledon, but since leaving them, he has been at Crystal Palace for nine years now.

Last season, he was loaned out to League One side Exeter City, where he played 51 times as their first-choice goalkeeper and this summer headed back to Exeter.

Grecians goalkeeping coach Kevin Miller made it clear last term that Whitworth pleased him with his displays and the Palace man is now back at Exeter on another loan.

Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old is Gary Caldwell’s first-choice option in goal and he stressed that he has a very good relationship with other goalkeepers at the club.

Whitworth also namechecked fellow Greicans goalkeeper Bycroft, whom he revealed that he can lean on whenever he needs help regarding his game.

“No, it is really important and I think we do [share a good relationship between us, the goalkeepers]”, the Crystal Palace loan star told Exeter’s media (1:27) when he was asked about his bond with other goalkeepers in the team.

Club Years Crystal Palace 2023- Exeter City (loan) 2024-2025 Exeter City (loan) 2025- Joe Whitworth’s career history

“We are similar ages, and similar ways in our careers, and I think he [Bycroft] is a really good person that I can lean on for advice.

“As well as helping me out on my game on the training pitch.

“So, really important as a group to have a good relationship, me, Kev, Jack and Frankie as well.

“Having a good time on the pitch [is important], but we are also working really hard and improving each other, which is all we want to do.

“So, I think we do have a really strong bond and that will definitely help us throughout the season.”

Whitworth is highly rated at Crystal Palace and the former England youth international will look to add to his two Premier League appearances for the London club in the near future.

First and foremost, though, the 21-year-old will look to be consistent and impress his parent club with his performances at Exeter.