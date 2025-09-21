Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Paul Robinson feels Aston Villa do not look fluid and are not the same team they were last year, after they again failed to win in the league.

Unai Emery took his Villa side to Sunderland on Sunday looking for a first Premier League win and first Premier League goal of the campaign.

While Aston Villa did break their scoring duck after Matty Cash scored in the 67th minute, Sunderland then struck back through Wilson Isidor with 15 minutes left to make sure it ended 1-1.

Sunderland had been reduced to ten men just after the half hour mark when Reinildo was sent off, but even with a man advantage, Aston Villa could not win.

Emery made use of his substitutes and did try to spark his attack into life by bringing on attackers Harvey Elliott, Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen.

Aston Villa though remain without a league win this season and Robinson thinks they look a very different outfit to the one that pushed for a top five finish last term.

The former goalkeeper pointed out that Aston Villa are not fluid in their play and even look clunky.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“Unai Emery is definitely not happy and you can see why. It is just not clicking for Aston Villa”, Robinson said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“They look clunky, they don’t look fluid, and they are not the same team that they were last year.

“They have got the first league goal off their backs but they didn’t create a lot. And they were a bit slow, pedestrian in midfield.

“What they needed was a team to come out and attack them and be expansive, but they got a wall of red and white shirts determined not to let them past.”

Aston Villa will have to wait for the chance to get their first Premier League win as they are in European action next, with Bologna to visit Villa Park in the Europa League.

That clash is followed by Fulham arriving at Villa Park in the Premier League next Sunday.