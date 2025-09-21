Stu Forster/Getty Images

Unai Emery has accused Aston Villa of being ‘lazy’ in the wake of their 1-1 draw away at Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sunderland found themselves reduced to ten men in the 33rd minute when Reinildo kicked out at Matty Cash after being involved in a clash with the Villa man.

Cash then turned would be hero for Aston Villa with a goal in the 67th minute, but in the 75th minute Wilson Isidor levelled and it finished in a draw.

Aston Villa did dominate possession at the Stadium of Light, but despite that, Sunderland had more shots and more shots on target (14 shots and four on target to 12 shots and two on target for Villa).

Emery rung the changes from the bench, however that did not do the trick and one former England star post match remarked that Aston Villa lack fluidity and do not look the same side they were last term.

Aston Villa have now not won in five attempts in the Premier League this season and have only scored one goal.

Emery was asked in his post match press conference (via Jacob Tanswell), why some players are now lacking in identity and insisted in response that the team were sometimes ‘lazy’.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“We were lazy sometimes. Lazy.

“The goal we conceded, we were lazy.

“Perhaps that’s because we didn’t play in our style.”

The pressure on Aston Villa to quickly get back to winning ways will continue to grow and Emery may also begin to face questions.

Before the Sunderland game, Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris explained that he expected Aston Villa would click soon, but could not say when.

There have also been suggestions that Emery himself is lacking the bright and bubbly nature which he had on the touchline last term.