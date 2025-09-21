Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leeds United are ‘very happy with the investment’ they made in the summer transfer window to sign winger Noah Okafor.

The Whites worked hard to be able to strike a deal with AC Milan for the signature of Okafor.

AC Milan would rather have kept hold of Okafor, who cost Leeds around €21m, but the winger was keen to make the switch to Elland Road with the lure of the Premier League proving to be too strong.

Leeds’ players were also delighted that Okafor joined, having seen him up close in a pre-season friendly and remarked on his quality.

Okafor scored for Leeds in their 3-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Whites taking advantage of a sloppy defensive pass from the hosts and Anton Stach feeding the former AC Milan star, who drilled a low effort across the goal and into the corner of the net.

Daniel Farke replaced the winger in the 70th minute with Jack Harrison.

And, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are ‘very happy with the investment’ they made to sign Okafor in the summer.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Whites are convinced they have landed a quality winger and will be keen to see him kick on in the coming weeks.

Leeds have two more Premier League matches on the agenda before October’s international break kicks in.

Both games are at Elland Road, with Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur due to visit.

Farke is likely to be thrilled if Leeds can collect four points across the two matches, to keep pushing up the points total, which is currently at seven from five games.

Leeds have a tough end of November, start of December, on the horizon as they will play successive games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.