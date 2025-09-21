George Wood/Getty Images

Former Scotland star Peter Grant has hailed Nottingham Forest new boy, Angus Gunn, as the best option for his national side.

Tricky Trees supremo Evangelos Marinakis recently made a big decision to part ways with Nuno and appointed Ange Postecoglou as the new Nottingham Forest boss.

Nuno saw a host of players come through the door during the summer window and back-up shot-stopper Gunn was one of the fresh faces to land at the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees snapped up the former Norwich City goalkeeper to give them extra options between the sticks.

Matz Sels has been the clear number 1 choice and John Victor has been brought in to compete with the Belgian, with Gunn being the third-choice option.

Former Scotland midfielder Grant stressed that it is very difficult for a goalkeeper to be on top of their game when they are not playing regularly at their club.

The 60-year-old though remains clear that Gunn is the best goalkeeper that Scotland have, as he boasts a commanding presence and he is happy to see Steve Clarke still picking him.

Goalkeeper Club side Angus Gunn Nottingham Forest Liam Kelly Rangers Zander Clark Hearts Goalkeepers in last Scotland squad

“I was delighted for Angus Gunn as well”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show (25:45) about the Nottingham Forest man.

“I think, out of the three goalkeepers, he is the best.

“But, if he is not playing [at club level], it is very difficult, and it was a big call by Stevie Clarke, but he got it right.

“So, fair play to Angus Gunn, because it is never easy.

“I know he was criticised a couple of games ago, but I think he has done well in the next game.

“So, if you are talking about the three goalkeepers, I just think that he has got that presence as a goalkeeper, which you need to have.

“I genuinely still believe you need that big size if you are a goalkeeper, and Angus has got that.”

Gunn was not in Nottingham Forest’s matchday squad for their draw with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

He was though on the bench, with John Victor starting, as Forest were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Swansea City last week.