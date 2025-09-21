Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Bournemouth for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle have won just one of their four league games so far this season and Howe will be keen to add to that later today; even so, some players have impressed and Jacob Murphy was recently hailed for having ‘gone up levels’.

The Magpies were on Champions League duty in midweek when the played out a 2-1 loss at St James’ Park against Spanish giants Barcelona.

Balancing the demands of the Champions League and the Premier League will be key to Newcastle’s success this season and this afternoon’s meeting with Bournemouth is an early tester of that, something Howe himself acknowledged.

The Cherries have won their last two league games, beating Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton, and have not been beaten by Newcastle in any of the last five meetings, winning two of those.

Newcastle’s last win at Bournemouth came back in 2020, when they won 4-1 thanks to goals from four players no longer at the club – Dwight Gayle, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lazaro.

For this afternoon’s game, Howe, who makes seven changes from the team that faced Barcelona, goes with Nick Pope in goal.

In defence, the Newcastle boss picks a back five of Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall.

The engine room battle could be key and Newcastle call upon Lewis Miley and Sandro Tonali, while Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock support Nick Woltemade.

Howe can make changes by using his substitutes at any point if needed and his options include Harvey Barnes and Joelinton.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Bournemouth

Pope; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Hall; Miley, Tonali; Murphy, Woltemade, Willock

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Trippier, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Osula, Elanga, Barnes, Krafth, Lascelles