Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Adam Idah ‘was determined to quit’ Celtic to move to Swansea City in the summer in part due to the size of the pay packet on offer in Wales, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Bhoys sanctioned the sale of the striker on deadline day and with no replacement through the door by the time the window shut that angered fans.

Celtic notably missed out on signing key target Kasper Dolberg from Anderlecht – he joined Ajax – and eventually snapped up Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer, something described by one former attacker as a ‘kick in the teeth’ for the fans.

Idah struggled to make a big impact after his £9.5m move from Norwich City though and was compared unfavourably with former Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers by Marvin Bartley.

The striker was keen to make the move back to the Championship with Swansea and is earning around a whopping £40,000 per week in Wales.

It is suggested that the pay day on offer meant that Idah ‘was determined to quit’ Celtic in the summer to join Swansea and the Republic of Ireland international got his move.

Idah’s move to the Championship surprised former striker Sam Parkin, who admitted he thought the hitman would be at Celtic for years to come.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

Idah came off the bench for Swansea on Saturday in the 74th minute as the Swans went down to a 1-0 loss away at Birmingham City.

It was Lyndon Dykes, another player with Scottish football connections, who scored the winner for Birmingham, in stoppage time.

Dykes, 29, was on the books at Queen of the South and Livingston before he made the move south of the border to QPR.

Birmingham splashed the cash to sign the Australian from QPR in the summer of 2024 and handed him a three-year contract.

Idah will look to get on the scoresheet when Swansea are next in action at home against Millwall next weekend.