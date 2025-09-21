Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City want to tempt Martin Hodge back from Championship rivals Hull City, just months after he took the head of recruitment role with the Tigers.

Hull had a difficult summer transfer window, operating under an embargo which limited them to free loans and free transfers, but impressed with how they were still able to strengthen the squad.

Notable arrivals included former Rangers midfielder John Lundstram, while promising midfielder Darko Gyabi landed from Leeds United and Oli McBurnie came in to bolster the attack.

The work that Hodge did under testing circumstances has not gone unnoticed and Swansea are keen to get him back, according to journalist Mike White.

Hodge though looks to have settled well at Hull and has a strong relationship with Jared Dublin and boss Sergej Jakirovic.

Whether the 66-year-old would be tempted by the prospect of a return to Swansea, where he held a recruitment role, remains to be seen.

The Welsh giants are though showing real intent and splashed the cash to bring in striker Adam Idah from Celtic.

Idah was keen to make the move to Swansea, in part due to the almost £40,000 per week wages he will be collecting at the club.

On the pitch, Hull have picked up eight points from their opening six games in the Championship this season, which is the same number of points as Swansea.

Hull and Swansea met in the Championship earlier this month and played out a 2-2 draw.

Hodge also counts Burnley, Cardiff City and Watford amongst his former clubs and had stints as a goalkeeping coach at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.

Now all eyes will be on which club Hodge is helping with recruitment when the January transfer window rolls around in the next few months.