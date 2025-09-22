Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City new boy Jack Robinson has admitted that the fireworks at St Andrew’s before Blues’ game against Swansea City on Saturday were something unexpected and the ‘American side’ of the ownership.

Birmingham are back in the Championship and bidding to make an impact, though they have not looking like running away with the league yet.

Under Chris Davies though, Birmingham are yet to lose a league game at St Andrew’s, which the manager recently referred to as a fortress.

Blues continued their home unbeaten run against Swansea City on Saturday with a 1-0 win and the owners treated the fans to a fireworks show before the game.

Robinson, who joined Birmingham from Sheffield United this summer and started his first home game for his new club on Saturday, admitted that he was not expecting a fireworks show before the game, but admitted that it was a good experience for him.

Robinson thinks that the plan of a fireworks show ahead of time comes from the American side of their ownership and added that the St Andrew’s faithful backed the side throughout the game against Swansea.

“I was not expecting the fireworks at the start [of the game] to be honest, but it was a good experience”, Robinson told Birmingham City’s in house media (1:55).

Game Competition Coventry City (A) Championship Sheffield Wednesday (H) Championship Wrexham (A) Championship Birmingham City’s next three games

“I think that is the American side of it, isn’t it, coming over.

“The atmosphere was there.

“The crowd was behind us all game and as I said, we got that result for them in the end.”

Tony Pulis favoured a Birmingham for the win over Swansea at the weekend and it was Lyndon Dykes’ injury-time strike that made the result possible.

Birmingham are now sitting in eighth place in the Championship table with ten points from six league games and many continue to feel Blues will challenge for promotion at the business end of the campaign.