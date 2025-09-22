George Wood/Getty Images

Crystal Palace loan star Danny Imray has admitted that he is ‘buzzing’, following his Man of the Match performance for Blackpool against Barnsley, but he is determined to improve the quality of his final ball.

The right-sided wide player started his youth career with Ilford and Billericay Town, before Chelmsford City picked him up back in 2019.

Two years later, Crystal Palace snapped Imray up for their youth set-up and he made a handful of appearances for the young Eagles.

Imray is currently on his third loan spell away from the London club, following his time at Bromley and Chelmsford City.

The 22-year-old had an impressive loan spell at Bromley last season, where he made 43 appearances, scoring twice and assisting seven times in his time at the club.

League One side Huddersfield Town wanted him in the recent summer window, but Blackpool got their hands on the Palace man.

At the weekend, Blackpool beat Barnsley 1-0 with an injury-time goal, but Imray is focused on hitting the training ground to improve the quality of his final ball.

Statistic Number Appearances 42 Goals 2 Danny Imray at Bromley last season

“I mean, that is something I can improve on in the final third”, the Crystal Palace loan star told Tangerine TV (1:20) when he was asked about crossing the ball from the right side.

“I do well to get there, but the final ball [needs improvement].

“But hopefully, [I will] go back to the training pitch on Monday and work on it and come back even stronger.”

Imray also won the Man of the Match and he admitted that he is buzzing on a personal level.

“I thought everyone was excellent today; I feel like it is unfair to say that I was the Man of the Match.

“I felt like everyone was, but for me, on a personal note, I am buzzing.

“I am loving my football under the gaffer, under everyone who are in the team, I love everyone here.

“And hopefully, it is the start of something”, he added.

Last season, Imray played as a right winger at Bromley, but Seasiders’ boss Steve Bruce prefers him as more of an attacking right-sided full-back.

Bromley boss Andy Woodman regularly hailed the Crystal Palace talent for his performances, praising his explosiveness and ability to instil fear into his opponents.

Imray has started the last three games for Blackpool and he will look to cement himself as an important part of Bruce’s system.