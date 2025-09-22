Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Norwich City have lacked dynamism and creativity in the final third while being unable to prevent the creation of chances against them, putting pressure on Liam Manning.

The Canaries have not been able to get off to the start they planned while appointing Manning the man-in-charge, despite the boss being happy with the club’s transfer business.

The 39-year-old took Bristol City to the playoffs last season, but after six Championship games with Norwich, he is yet to leave his imprint on the team and the Canaries have lost three of their games.

Clarke believes that there is a bit of negativity about the style of play Manning is using and his team lack dynamism and creativity in the final third.

The former EFL star also thinks that the number 10s being deployed behind striker Josh Sargent have yet to deliver.

“Not great, they are not loving it – the natives at Carrow Road”, Clarke said on What The EFL (6.10).

“A bit of negativity around the style of play, very slow, very possession-heavy, bit ponderous.

Game Competition Stoke City (A) Championship West Brom (H) Championship Ipswich Town (A) Championship Next three Norwich City games

“Really sort of lack dynamism and creativity inside the final third.

“They have got these two number tens in behind Josh Sargent. And none of them have really delivered yet.

“I was looking at it in terms of chances created, four Norwich players have created five or more chances, none of them are attacking midfielders.

“Two of them are full-backs – [Jack] Stacey and [Papa Amadou] Diallo, one is central midfielder and the other is Josh Sargent. He is supposed to get on the end of chances.

“There is a big reliance on Josh Sargent to make things happen inside the final third. Guys like [Ante] Crnac and [Emiliano] Marcondes and [David] Jurasek – all of these guys have not really done it yet.

“Is it down to them or is it down to a restricted style of play where they are not really playing with freedom or personality – it is all a bit too structured for Norwich fans to like it.

“Let’s see if Manning can get that going; probably has got to release that handbrake, give a bit less information and let them play and then see what happens.”

Clarke was also critical about Norwich’s defensive frailties, which has seen them become the second-worst team in the division in terms of expected goals against them.

“They have not been brilliant as the games show.

“I was looking at the expected goals against them and they are second worst in the division, only Wrexham have conceded more.

“Players like [Jose] Cordoba, [Jakov] Medic – not convincing. I think the goalie has done well – [Vladan] Kovacevic, Harry Darling made a good impression.

“Central midfielder doing all right – [Mirko] Topic. But a lot of the other new faces have been underwhelming.”

Clarke is firmly of the opinion that the situation means Manning needs to start getting results soon, otherwise he will be well and truly under pressure.

“He needs results, quite quickly, otherwise it could get a little messy for Liam Manning which would be a real shame.”

The Norwich board gave Manning backing in the transfer market, helping him 12 new faces to the squad.

Next up for Norwich is a visit to high flying Stoke City and grabbing a win would be a massive boost for the Canaries.