Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has criticised Stoke City loan star Tommy Simkin, saying that a shot-stopper of his quality should never let one of the two goals in, following a 2-1 defeat at the weekend.

The young goalkeeper is a product of the Championship club’s youth academy and has built up experience, going on loan spells away from the club.

Simkin, 20, is currently on his fifth loan spell away from Stoke, but last season’s loan stint at League Two outfit Walsall impressed multiple clubs.

The England Under-21 international spoke about his goals and aims last season, as he played almost 50 times for the Saddlers.

Leyton Orient, who came ever so close to getting promoted to the Championship last term, have loaned in the Stoke talent for the entirety of the campaign.

He is Wellens’ go-to choice, but he conceded twice at the weekend against Reading as the O’s went on to lose the game 2-1.

The Leyton Orient boss has let his disappointment regarding the goals, especially the first Reading goal, be known, with Simkin in the firing line.

Loan club AFC Fylde Solihull Moors Forest Green Rovers Walsall Leyton Orient Tommy Simkin’s loan spells

Wellens feels that a goalkeeper of Simkin’s capabilities should have not conceded the goal he did to Jack Marriott, with a low shot from outside the box sneaking past the him into the bottom corner.

“None of the goals today [should go in]”, the O’s boss told Orient TV (3:50), talking about Leyton Orient’s 2-1 defeat against Reading.

“[Especially] the first one should not go in; a ‘keeper of Tommy’s calibre should never let that goal go in.

“Listen, it is very, very easy to be down when you just got beat, but come on, we were by far the better team.”

Barring the Port Vale game earlier this month, which Simkin missed due to international duty, he has started eight league games, conceding 13 times and keeping two clean sheets.

Simkin will now be looking to redeem himself to remain Wellens’ number one choice for the role, allowing him to continue growing, as he is still young for a goalkeeper.