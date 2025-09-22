James Fearn/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin believes that at least two of Tyreece Campbell, Miles Leaburn, Tanto Olaofe and Charlie Kelman of Charlton Athletic will end up becoming Premier League players.

The Addicks have made a mixed start to their return to the Championship, with two wins, two losses, and two draws so far in the campaign.

They did some important transfer business in the summer window, bringing in the likes of Kelman and Olaofe as big-money signings, amongst others.

Nathan Jones’ side already had the likes of Campbell and Leaburn, who are highly rated at the club.

The Addicks, though, have not been a free-scoring side by any means, as they have found the back of the net only five times in six outings so far in the league.

Ex-striker Parkin, though, rates all four of Charlton’s strikers very highly, as he feels all of them are very talented.

He is even willing to bet that any two of Leaburn, Kelman, Olaofe and Campbell have the ability to become Premier League players in the future.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (League One) 2023–24 16th (League One) 2022–23 10th (League One) 2021–22 13th (League One) 2020–21 7th (League One) 2019–20 22nd (Championship, relegated) Charlton Athletic’s last six league finishes

“So, Kelman, Olaofe, Leaburn, Tyreece Campbell – all really talented lads”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-in show (20:00) while talking about Charlton’s attackers.

“I would hedge my bets there, I would say two of those four will probably become Premier League players at some stage of their careers.

“Some of these players grow, don’t they? You get into your 20s, you join the right club, who are on an upward trajectory.

“You can get there by a bit of good fortune.”

Apart from the four, Charlton also have experienced goalscorer Matty Godden, who is currently out due to a knee injury.

They also have a talent like Daniel Kanu, who is on loan at Walsall and has been impressing with his goalscoring ability in League Two.

Now, it remains to be seen if the Addicks’ forward line will be able to help them have a strong season in the Championship.