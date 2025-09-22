James Fearn/Getty Images

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has insisted that Charlton Athletic loan star Daniel Kanu showed a great sense of ‘coldness and calmness’ in front of the goal at the weekend against Tranmere Rovers.

The Lambeth-born talent joined the Addicks academy when he was only ten years old, before making his debut for the club back in 2022.

He chose to represent Sierra Leone at international level and has 71 senior appearances for Charlton under his belt so far.

Kanu, 20, fell down the pecking order following the Addicks’ making some significant big-name forward signings following their promotion to the Championship.

League Two promotion hopefuls Walsall loaned him in for the entirety of the campaign and the young striker has quickly shown his pedigree at the Saddlers.

Barring his first two games for the League Two side, Kanu has scored in three consecutive league outings, the latest being in the Tranmere Rovers game, which Walsall won 4-2 at the weekend.

Sadler stressed that the Charlton loan star looked dangerous throughout the match, showing his predatory instincts as a striker.

Clubs Years Charlton Athletic 2022- Southend United (loan) 2023 Walsall (loan) 2025- Daniel Kanu’s career history

The Walsall boss hailed Kanu’s goal as a well-curated team effort, but he praised the 20-year-old striker for his coolness to finish off the chance.

“I thought it was a proper team goal, in the way we wanted to hurt them as well”, Sadler told Walsall’s media (3:10) when he was asked about Kanu’s impact at the club.

“We thought there might be spaces down the sides of their centre-backs at times; they like to push well and like to create overloads through their wing-backs.

“So, that was an area we wanted to be able to try and beat them on transition with.

“Credit to Daniel, but I thought Connor [Barrett]’s impact on that goal as well was very, very, very significant.

“And then the coolness and calmness that Daniel showed was very, very impressive.

“And before it, Joe Murphy made a really good save with his feet.

“So, he was threatening throughout the day, maybe, possibly, could have had another one.”

Kanu’s team-mate at Walsall, Aaron Pressley, alongside the Walsall boss, has praised the Addicks talent already.

The Charlton talent will be looking to keep his brilliant start to life at the Saddlers going and impress his parent club with his consistent performances under Sadler.