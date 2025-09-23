Richard Keys believes that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will leave the club at the end of the season and told doubters to remember he said the Spaniard would get the job at the Etihad in the first place.

Following the end of a disappointing campaign last term, the Cityzens have yet again endured a lacklustre start and currently find themselves ninth in the Premier League, with two losses and one draw in five matches.

Against Arsenal on Sunday, Guardiola resorted to a back-five in an attempt to protect a one-goal lead, which Manchester City could not eventually defend as it ended 1-1.

Watching Guardiola, Keys has come to the realisation that the Spaniard does not look fully committed to the team.

The way Manchester City have been approaching their games has made the veteran broadcaster wonder whether Guardiola’s assistant Pep Lijnders has more of an influence on the team than the boss.

And Keys insists that Guardiola will move on from Manchester City next summer.

“As for City – do we think Guardiola has changed, or is it the influence of [Jurgen] Klopp’s former lieutenant Pep Lijnders?” Keys wrote on his blog.

“I suspect it’s a little bit Guardiola – a lot Lijnders.

Club Years Barcelona B 2007-2008 Barcelona 2008-2012 Bayern Munich 2013-2016 Manchester City 2016- Pep Guardiola’s managerial career

“I still don’t think Guardiola looks wholly committed and I’m even more convinced this will be his last season.

“Before you scoff – remember who told you. a full year before it happened, that he would get the City job.”

Keys also took time to tip current Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany to be Guardiola’s replacement next summer as he thinks the Manchester City fans would back the appointment.

“His replacement will be Vincent Kompany.

“He’s just about the only man who could follow Guardiola and get a fair reception from City fans, who still adore him.”

A gap of eight points has already opened up between leaders Liverpool and Manchester City, though the Premier League season is still at a nascent stage.

By next summer, Guardiola will have been in charge of Manchester City for ten years.