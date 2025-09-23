Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that Birmingham City‘s summer signing Kyogo Furuhashi is struggling at the moment.

Following their promotion from League One, Blues went on to splash cash in the summer transfer market and former Celtic striker Kyogo became one of their top signings.

They also signed Marvin Ducksch later in the summer, taking the overall number of forward options for Chris Davies to four, which includes the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Jay Stansfield.

Commentator Sam Matterface, though, revealed following a visit to St Andrew’s that the feeling inside the club was that they still needed another striker before the window closed.

They did not sign another striker though and have had issues scoring goals in the Championship this season.

With just five goals in six matches, Birmingham are one of the league’s lowest scorers and their summer signing Kyogo, who has played in each of those six matches, is yet to open his goalscoring account.

Reflecting on Kygo’s miss against Swansea at the weekend, a match Birmingham eventually won 1-0, Clarke is clear that the striker is struggling.

Opponents Date Sheffield Wednesday 30/09 Hull City 18/10 Portsmouth 01/11 Birmingham City’s next three home games

“Kyogo Furuhashi is struggling”, Clarke said on What The EFL (18.46).

“Had that one massive chance at the weekend, completely hashed it. And there is a little bit of frustration around him.

“But he does kind of make things happen.”

Kyogo’s only goal for Birmingham has come in the EFL Cup against Sheffield United.

Blues’ win against Swansea ended a run of three successive defeats and Davies will hope it signals a turnaround in his side’s form.

Next up for Birmingham is a visit to Frank Lampard’s Coventry City outfit, who have promotion aspirations of their own, this weekend.