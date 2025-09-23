Warren Little/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Charlie Hughes staying put at Hull City, despite interest from Coventry City, can be a difference-maker for the Tigers.

The summer transfer window was far from smooth sailing for Hull given they had to wrestle with a transfer embargo and the work of Martin Hodge did not go unnoticed, with him now a wanted man.

Hull have put together a competitive squad, utilising the free transfer and free loans market.

Sergej Jakirovic’s team were also been able to keep at bay some of the clubs that tried to lure some of their emerging talents away.

One among those was young defender Hughes, who was strongly linked with a move to fellow Championship club Coventry.

Sheffield United were also keen, but the Tigers refused to entertain any idea of selling him as they believe that Hughes could go on to become a £20m plus asset.

Now an integral part of the team, the 21-year-old has left an impression on Clarke, who believes that he can be the difference-maker for Hull come the end of the season.

Game Competition Watford (A) Championship Preston North End (H) Championship Sheffield United (H) Championship Hull City’s next three games

“Charlie Hughes for me that was the big one”, Clarke said on What The EFL (10.17).

“He was heavily linked with Coventry, I thought it was kind of done, he was going, I think Coventry maybe thought it was done as well.

“But he ended up staying at Hull and I think that could be a difference-maker for them because when he plays, they definitely defend better.”

Currently with eight points from six games, Hull will look to build on their 3-1 win over Southampton at the weekend.

Hughes has played in all but one game for the Tigers and has even been handed the skipper’s armband on three occasions.

It remains to be seen if Coventry go back in for him in the January transfer window.