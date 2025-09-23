AJ Reynolds/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has hailed Everton loan talent Isaac Heath for his all-around performance for Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

The Leeds-born talent has progressed through the club’s youth ranks after joining from Leeds United and the Toffees decided to loan him out in the summer.

In the summer window, Everton, favouring keeping Heath in the north west, sent him to League Two side Accrington Stanley.

Heath, 20, can play in a host of positions and has shown promising signs with three-goal involvements in four games for the League Two side.

At the weekend, he played as a left wing-back in Accrington’s 2-1 win at MK Dons and provided an assist to Charlie Caton, who scored the deciding goal of the game.

Heath’s display against Paul Warne’s side caught the eye of former EFL star Clarke, who was impressed with him.

Clarke pointed out that Heath did not give possession away for the entire game and marked that as an impressive feat for a youngster at League Two level.

Club League Leeds United Premier League Everton Premier League Accrington Stanley League Two Clubs Isaac Heath has been on the books at

“A special word on the left wing-back on loan from Everton, Isaac Heath”, Clarke said on What The EFL (42:21) when discussing Stanley’s 2-1 win over MK Dons at the weekend.

“[He was] superb, [provided a] good assist, [and he] did not give the ball away in the entire game.

“Which I think, on a League Two level, is very, very impressive, because there are a lot of 50-50 balls and a lot more longer passes, and 100 per cent pass accuracy from him.

“And he ran with ball lovely as well, and did a job on Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, who is a really good player at that level.”

When the Toffees talent joined the League Two side earlier this month, Stanley boss John Doolan stressed that Heath has the ability to get people off their seats.

Last season, Heath won Everton Under-21s Player of the Year; now he is impressing at Doolan’s side.

He will hope to keep his performance levels consistent to show his pedigree to his parent club, where his contract runs until 2027.