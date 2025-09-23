Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Belgian top-flight boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck believes that Genk, who Rangers will face next, lack the realism of Club Brugge, who smashed the Gers last month.

The Scottish giants have made a disastrous start to the campaign and the fans have been clear that Russell Martin should pay with his job.

Rangers sit second-bottom in the Scottish Premiership table with zero wins in five league games, but at the weekend beat Hibernian 2-0 in the Scottish League Cup, a result Martin delighted in.

Up next, they will be playing in the Europa League against Belgian outfit Genk; it will be the second time they have faced Belgian opposition this season.

It was Club Brugge who played Rangers in the Champions League playoff stage and they marched on with a 9-1 aggregate victory in the tie, taking Martin’s side to pieces.

However, there is encouragement for Rangers ahead of playing Genk in the Europa League.

Ex-Belgian Pro League manager Vanhaezebrouck thinks that Genk lack the realism in their play that Club Brugge have and try to be too romantic in their football.

The 61-year-old believes that Genk give teams a chance as their approach is anything but defensive.

Result Competition Genk 1-2 Union SG Pro League Genk 0-1 Charleroi Pro League Anderlecht 1-1 Genk Pro League Genk’s last three results

“Genk remain a joy to watch. They just sometimes lean too much towards romantic football”, Vanhaezebrouck wrote in his Het Nieuwsblad column.

“Other teams are already parking a double-decker bus; Genk is at the other end of the spectrum.

“Genk sometimes lack the realism that Union SG and Club Brugge have.

“I would build with a bit more certainty, so you don’t get caught every time.”

Thorsten Fink’s side have not made a good start to their league campaign at all, as Genk sit third-bottom in the table after eight matches.

They have not won any of their last three games and it remains to be seen if Martin’s side will be able to take advantage of that on Thursday night at Ibrox to start their Europa League journey on a positive note.