Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis is of the view that it is Graham Potter’s job to make the West Ham United team work and win games, irrespective of the quality of the squad on his hands.

West Ham’s transfer business in the last few windows has been failed to produce the squad that can kick on and build on the Conference League success that David Moyes delivered.

This summer’s new arrivals have also yet to make their mark, as the Hammers sit 19th in the league table with only one win from five games.

Their current situation has angered a section of West Ham fans and they have been critical about the owners, while Potter has also come in for flak.

Richard Keys recently admitted he feels Potter is now ‘toast’.

Pulis thinks that Hammers chairman David Sullivan has certainly backed his managers in recent windows, but feels that the question needs to be asked about whether Potter is getting the best out of the squad.

The veteran tactician is of the view that it does not matter whether Potter has been dealt a good or bad hand in terms of the players in his squad and stressed that it is his job to make things work irrespective of the quality of the group.

“The chairman has taken loads of stick, but he has spent an absolute fortune there”, Pulis said on The Managers (15:56).

“He has backed his managers and I think there are certain situations where you look at clubs and you think the supporters have turned against the chairman, the supporters have turned against this, that and the other.

“Are the players at West Ham good enough to be better than where they are now? That is the question we are going to ask, really.

“Is Graham getting the best out of that group of players? And is it because of Graham? Is it because of the players?

“You have been given a deck of cards and you have to make the most of that.

“You have got to win, whether it is a good deck or not a good deck.”

West Ham lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace at the weekend and they are set to face Everton on Saturday, where Potter will come face to face with former Hammers boss David Moyes.

In the light of recent results, pressure is building on Potter and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to turn things around in coming weeks.

Ex-Nottingham Forest boss Nuno has bee mooted as a possible replacement.