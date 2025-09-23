Richard Keys does not believe that West Ham United boss Graham Potter is someone who can manage big clubs and was ‘never the man’ for the Hammers.

The Hammers finished 14th in the Premier League last season, following the Irons spending a lot of money to back the previous boss, Julen Lopetegui.

However, he could not get a tune out of the squad and former Brighton and Chelsea boss Potter was appointed to take the club forward.

Potter, though, has not been able to see much improvement at all, with West Ham currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table.

The manager has been under pressure with only one league win after five matches and West Ham have been considering if they should back him in the January transfer window.

Keys has criticised West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady for talking up the appointment of Potter, saying she has made bad decisions one after another.

The 68-year-old is confident that Potter is a ‘toast’ at West Ham, and he stressed that the 50-year-old is not a manager for jobs at big clubs.

Club Leeds Carnegie Ostersund Swansea City Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea West Ham United Graham Potter’s managerial jobs

“It looks like Graham Potter is toast. Is anyone surprised? Regular readers of this blog won’t be”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“He was never the man for West Ham. He’s not a big club manager.

“All that bluster from Karren Brady when they appointed him looks even more stupid now.

“She should go with him.

“She’s made one bad decision after another in her role with The Hammers – including delivering an athletics arena for them to play football in.

“I feel sorry for West Ham fans. Oh, for the Moysey days, eh?”

The Hammers face Everton and Arsenal in their next two Premier League games and Potter will be hoping to pick up at least three points from the pair of clashes.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno has been strongly linked with potentially succeeding Potter at West Ham.