Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Cameron Jerome believes that everything is not ‘doom and gloom’ for Sheffield United and is the view that Chris Wilder could strike in the January transfer window to push Blades forward.

Sheffield United were one of the favourites to achieve promotion last year, but they could not get themselves over the line and lost in the playoff final.

It saw Wilder being sacked and replaced by Ruben Selles, who also lost his job after only five games in the new Championship campaign, in an AI driven approach from the club’s owners.

Selles lost all five league games in charge and Wilder is now back at the club, with his first game seeing Charlton Athletic beat his Sheffield United side 1-0 at the weekend.

Former striker Jerome, though, is confident in Wilder’s managerial ability and he is backing the quality of the Blades squad.

He brought in the example of Coventry City and Frank Lampard from last season, as the Sky Blues made it to the top six despite a poor start to their campaign under Mark Robins.

The 39-year-old also stressed that Wilder could go looking for that extra quality in the January window if he manages to keep the Blades in a good position to make a dash for the playoffs around Christmas.

Game Competition Oxford United (A) Championship Southampton (H) Championship Hull City (A) Championship Sheffield United’s next three games

“They will have to turn the corner pretty quickly”, Jerome said on talkSPORT’s EFL All Access (12:12) when he was asked if the Blades can reach the playoffs under Wilder.

“I said from the beginning of the season that the Championship is the widest it’s ever been open for me, in my opinion, in terms of its depth, and it has taken so many clubs who are going through transition periods.

“So many good clubs that have been promoted and strengthened remarkably well in the division.

“Look, it is not over yet, in the sense that it is all doom and gloom because you lost the first six games.

“Look at Coventry last year, look at the position they were in before Frank Lampard came in, and they managed to make it to the playoffs.

“So, I look at them with hope; he [Wilder] will back his qualities with his backroom staff like he always has.

“He has been there before, got the t-shirt, so, like I said, I am pretty confident in terms of the ability of the squad.

“Maybe that depth of a little bit of quality when they managed to bring in people with Premier League experience like Hamza Chaudhary, who he managed to recruit in the last year.

“If he gets them to an okay position by Christmas, I think in the window in January, he will have a real go, to try and bring some faces that he believes he can work with, to take the club forward.”

Sheffield United made a lot of changes to their squad in the summer window, but nothing has worked so far, as they have conceded 13 goals in six games, scoring only one.

They visit the Kassam Stadium on Saturday and Wilder will look to register his first win against Oxford United in his third stint at the club.