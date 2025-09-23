George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United loan star Largie Ramazani has shrugged off his ankle injury and is available for Valencia boss Carlos Corberan to select in this evening’s La Liga game with Espanyol.

Ramazani joined Leeds in the summer of 2024 from Spanish club Almeria and made 29 appearances in the Championship last season.

The winger though was told about non-negotiables last season by Daniel Farke and fell out of favour with the Leeds boss in the summer, with the Whites preparing for the Premier League.

Farke was happy to sanction a simple loan for Ramazani to Valencia.

Ramazani revealed that one factor in him joining Valencia was that he enjoyed the way they played as opponents during his Almeria days.

The winger made an instant impact on his debut, picking up an assist in a three-minute cameo against Getafe and was dubbed ‘electric’ by team-mate Diego Lopez.

Ramazani though, picked up a knock to the ankle after coming on against Athletic Bilbao last weekend after a heavy challenge from Unai Gomez.

It was initially feared that Ramazani would not recover in time for the clash against Espanyol this evening.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Ramazani nevertheless, appears to have shaken off the injury enough to train on Monday afternoon and has boarded the bus to Espanyol, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan in his pre-match press conference said: “The only one who’s in doubt is Ramazani because he suffered an ankle injury, and we still don’t know if he’ll be fit for the squad.”

If any effects from the knock still lingered, Corberan would surely have left Ramazani behind to recover and the fact that he has a seat on the bus indicates he has recovered sufficiently.

Leeds firmly refused to include a buy option as part of the loan despite Valencia requesting one.

The Whites believe that a good season on loan at Valencia might boost Ramazani’s value ahead of his Elland Road return next summer.

Leeds will be keeping a close watch on how Ramazani does and could get to see him in action tonight.