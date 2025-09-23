Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Belgian tactician Hein Vanhaezebrouck is of the view that Genk are missing striker Tolu Arokodare after selling him to Wolves.

This summer Wolves were keen to bring in a striker to boost their attack, after losing Matheus Cunha, and did so despite keeping hold of Jorgen Strand Larsen, with Tolu arriving.

The 24-year-old centre forward had a brilliant last season with Genk, where he scored 23 times in 45 games in all competitions by turning some heads.

Since the departure of the Wolves’ new boy, Genk have managed to win only one game out of their last four games and due to their horrible form, they are now sitting 14th, in the relegation zone in the Belgian Pro League.

Vanhaezebrouck is of the view that Genk are creating a lot of chances, but last season it was Tolu who helped them convert many of the chances into goals and with the Nigerian joining Wolves, they are failing to do so.

The Belgian tactician pointed out that with the help of Tolu, Genk last season used to take an early lead in games and played relaxed football, and stressed that De Smurfen are missing the Wolves striker.

When discussing Genk’s poor defensive record, Vanhaezebrouck told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: “Then you have to score at least two goals in every match.

Striker Age Jorgen Strand Larsen 25 Tolu Arokodare 24 Hee-chan Hwang 29 Nathan Fraser 20 Mateus Mane 18 Wolves’ strikers

“Genk still have a lot of possession and a lot of movement up front.

“But last season, that was converted into goals more quickly, thanks to Tolu.

“Genk often scored, took the lead, and were then able to play more relaxed football, play more safely and drop back.

“That is no longer possible.

“It is harder to score. Genk miss Tolu.”

Tolu has featured two times for Wolves so far but has yet to find the back of the net for his new team and the Midlands outfit are struggling to find goals.

Wolves have yet to win a game in the Premier League this season and last weekend they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United.