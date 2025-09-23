Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leicester City loan star Bilal El Khannouss has admitted that he finds English football to be more intense than the German Bundesliga.

El Khannouss was the subject of widespread interest during the summer transfer window, with Premier League clubs Tottenham and Crystal Palace vying for him at one point.

Stuttgart, though, flush with cash from the sale of Nick Woltemade to Newcastle United, swooped in after the deal got stuck, and signed El Khannouss on loan, with an obligation to buy under certain circumstances.

El Khannouss admitted that he is still getting used to the Bundesliga despite scoring his first goal against St. Pauli.

The Moroccan international revealed that, in his view, the intensity in English football is a different beast altogether, with Germany being less hurried.

El Khannouss told German daily Bild: “Football in England is different, the intensity is higher, everything moves a bit faster.

“That’s the biggest difference between the two leagues.

Season Position 2024–25 18th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 1st (Championship, champions) 2022–23 18th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 8th (Premier League) 2020–21 5th (Premier League) Leicester’s last five league finishes

“I’m still getting used to the Bundesliga, but I’ll get there.”

El Khannouss has Europa League football to look forward to with Stuttgart, who are in action later this week at home to Spanish side Celta Vigo.

Leicester were relegated from the Premier League last season after they finished 18th, thirteen points off 17th placed Tottenham Hotspur.

El Khannouss was keen to avoid a season in the Championship this term.

The summer also witnessed the departure of club legend Jamie Vardy, who was top scorer last season, on a free transfer to Cremonese.

The Foxes have begun their Championship campaign under Marti Cifuentes well and are placed fourth after six games.

All parties involved will hope that the loan move is a success, as that will ease the planning for their respective futures.