Celtic are interested in New England Revolution’s talent Allan Oyirwoth, who is being chased by Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, according to journalist Seth Macomber.

The Bhoys faithful were not impressed with Celtic’s business during summer transfer window and missing out on Kasper Dolberg and settling for Kelechi Iheanacho sparked criticism from former players.

Strengthening the forward department was on Brendan Rodgers’ agenda in the summer window and he brought in Sebastian Tounekti, Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Benjamin Nygren, but the timing of two of the deals, Tounekti’s especially, left one former Celtic star unhappy.

Celtic are already preparing for the winter transfer window and they are keeping track of the players they want to sign, with an eye on continuing their model of developing stars.

Now it has emerged that New England Revolution’s 18-year-old attacking midfielder Oyirwoth is on their radar.

Oyirwoth joined the Major League Soccer side in January from Ugandan outfit MYDA FC and has featured five times for New England’s senior outfit.

His performances for the Revs have turned some heads, but Celtic are not the only European outfit keeping an eye on Oyirwoth.

Competition Appearances MLS Next Pro 12 MLS 3 US Open Cup 2 Allan Oyirwoth’s appearances this season

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and London outfit Chelsea are among the admirers of the Ugandan international.

Chelsea in recent seasons have been notorious for scouting and signing young talented players and Celtic target Oyirwoth fits the profile of players they are looking for.

The 22-year-old’s current contract with the MLS outfit runs out at the end of December 2028, but New England have an option to extend his contract by a further year.

Celtic will be hoping to steal a march on their rivals in the hunt for the attacking midfielder who has shown his versatility by playing in other positions in midfield.

In Glasgow, he could potentially expect progression into the first team quicker than at Chelsea or Atletico Madrid.

Rodgers’ side are top of the Scottish Premiership table with 13 points from five games and next in the league they will face Hibernian at the weekend.