Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew believes that Liam Scales has been the Bhoys’ best defender this season and his performances have gone under the radar.

The 27-year-old, one of Celtic’s long-serving players, scored his first goal of the season in the Scottish League Cup against Partick Thistle to help set up a semi-final against rivals Rangers.

His primary role, though, is at the other end of the pitch where he has forged a partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Mulgrew believes that while Carter-Vickers has earned a reputation for being steady and reliable at the back, Scales’ performances have gone under the radar somewhat.

Scales, in the opinion of the former Celtic man, has been the club’s best defender and his performance in the last Glasgow derby against Rangers were proof of that.

Mulgrew thinks that Scales appeared to be an ever-present figure inside the Celtic box and thwarted all the attacks Russell Martin’s team staged.

“I think he [Liam Scales] has been brilliant this year”, Mulgrew said on Go Radio (1.04.49).

Club Years UCD 2016-2019 Shamrock Rovers 2020-2021 Celtic 2021- Aberdeen (loan) 2022-2023 Liam Scales’ career history

“I think he has been Celtic’s best defender. Carter-Vickers is so steady and reliable, but Scales goes under the radar.

“The balls he heads in both boxes are so valuable.

“Against Rangers, I spoke about how Rangers could have got a goal or two in the first half and the long throws and the balls in the box.

“It was his head that always seemed to be on it and then he scores a goal like yesterday, a great glancing header.”

Mulgrew went on to term Scales’ influence in Brendan Rodgers’ team ‘colossal’.

“He has been colossal for Celtic so far this season.”

Scales is not new to earning praise from former players, being hailed for the balance he brings to the side.

Former Scotland star James McFadden had termed his performances against Atalanta in the Champions League as ‘outstanding’ back in 2024.

Scales has played the full 450 minutes for the Scottish champions in the league so far this season, helping them keep four clean sheets.