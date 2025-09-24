Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have had a boost ahead of their clash against Liverpool as Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino are set to feature in the weekend’s game, according to journalist James Savundra.

Oliver Glasner’s side have made a brilliant start to the season as they remain one of two sides in the Premier League still unbeaten and that too on the back of a Community Shield win.

The Austrian manager lost his talismanic midfielder Eberachi Eze during the summer and he was vocal about the need to bring in reinforcements.

Palace were linked with several players in the market and set their eyes on Villarreal’s Pino as a replacement for Eze.

The Eagles agreed a deal with the Spanish outfit and it was suggested that Pino found Crystal Palace’s wage offer too good to turn down.

Pino featured three times for Glasner’s side before and during his second start in the Premier League against West Ham United at the weekend, he was substituted off due to pain in the knee and underwent a scan.

Early in the season, Crystal Palace have a host of players out with injury in the form of Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure and Sarr, who was injured last month during the game against Aston Villa where he scored a goal in their 3-0 victory.

Result Date Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace 25/05 Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool 05/10 Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace 14/04 Last three Premier League meetings

Now it has been claimed that the London side have been boosted, as Sarr and Pino will be available for selection for Glasner in their encounter with Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

Sarr and Pino both trained ahead of the game against Liverpool, who are also undefeated in the league this season.

Liverpool will miss Hugo Ekitike, as the player will serve a suspension on Saturday as he received a second booking in the game after celebrating his goal against Southampton by removing his shirt, which Craig Burley deemed utterly stupid.

Crystal Palace came out victorious in their previous meeting against Liverpool in the Community Shield game where Glasner’s side won on penalties.