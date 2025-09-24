Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that Derby County are going to get better with time as the season progresses, despite the Rams making a slow start to their campaign.

The Pride Park outfit have registered only one win in their first six Championship games in the new season, struggling to live up to the feel-good factor under John Eustace.

Derby’s players remain positive, with Andreas Weimann recently talking up their squad depth.

They showed signs of promise after they beat Ryan Mason’s West Brom after the international break 1-0 at the Hawthorns.

Eustace’s side, though, could not follow it up with a result as Preston North End beat them 1-0 at the weekend, and up next they are set to face Wrexham.

The Welsh side got themselves promoted last season to the Championship and Parkin believes that the Red Dragons are going to be very open with their approach.

He also stressed that he feels Derby will improve with the season, but he predicted a 2-2 draw between the Rams and the Red Dragons, mentioning the quality of Wrexham’s frontline.

“I just think that Wrexham are going to be involved in a lot of open games and I don’t think that is going to change right now”, Parkin told the Championship Score Predictions show (7:39) about the Wrexham and Derby game.

Result Competition Derby County 3-1 Wrexham FA Cup Last meeting

“And I think Derby are going to be a good side in time, this season.

“And they will probably create more chances at Wrexham’s goal than they have been able to do in recent weeks.

“But I think, firepower for the home side.

“So, therefore, I think 2-2, open, fair, not a bad point for either.”

In their last encounter in 2007, Derby defeated Wrexham 3-1 in an FA Cup match and Parkin feels there will be another four-goal clash on the agenda this weekend.

It remains to be seen if either of the teams will be able to secure all three points at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.