Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest talent Donnell McNeily, on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, has namechecked Tottenham Hotspur loan star George Abbott for his quality and stressed that he wants to face Manchester City or Liverpool in the next round of the EFL Cup.

Wycombe beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup, where Nottingham Forest loan star McNeily got his first goal of his senior career.

In the summer window, he joined Forest’s academy from Chelsea and was loaned out to League One side Wycombe to further his development.

The 19-year-old forward scored against Wigan, which was assisted by Spurs loan star Abbott and McNeilly stressed that he knew that Abbott was going to find him with his pass.

The 20-year-old Tottenham talent scored at the weekend for Wycombe in a League One match, and the Forest loan star hailed him, saying Abbott has a lot of quality.

“Just stay ready because you never know when the ball is going to come in”, McNeilly told Wanderers TV (0:27) when he was asked about his goal.

“That’s the point of being a striker; you need to be adaptable, like knowing when to make your run.

Player On loan from Sam Bell Bristol City Cauley Woodrow Luton Town Niall Huggins Sunderland Donnell McNeilly Nottingham Forest George Abbott Tottenham Hotspur Wycombe Wanderers’ loan stars

“I was just staying patient, making double movements, and then eventually I knew that George was going to pick me out, he has got a lot of quality.”

The Chairboys have now made it through to the next round of the EFL Cup and the Nottingham Forest teenager is raring to face a big team.

He insisted that he loves the hardest games and dreams of facing Manchester City or Liverpool in the next round of the competition.

“I would take anyone, anyone.

“To be fair, I like the hardest games, so it would be a dream to draw the likes of Man City or Liverpool, or someone like that”, he added.

Whether McNeilly will get his wish to face Premier League big boys in the next round of the EFL Cup remains to be seen.

He will though hope to eventually play in the top flight for Nottingham Forest, where he could potentially come up against Abbott, if he can climb the ladder at Tottenham.