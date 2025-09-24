Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Ex-EFL striker Sam Parkin is of the opinion that Southampton despite having a well-stocked squad, lack a talismanic player who can be the difference maker.

Southampton went through a restructuring of the squad with a host of players leaving St Mary’s in the summer and Saints then brought in players that suit Will Still’s style of football.

They let one of the brightest sparks of last season, Tyler Dibling, join Everton and signed top Championship talents Finn Azaz and Tom Fellows.

However, Saints have yet to find any momentum in the league, as they sit 19th in the league table with six points from six games and they are now set to face league leaders Middlesbrough at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Parkin admitted that it is hard for him to see anything other than Middlesbrough getting something at Southampton and pointed out that Still’s side are lacking a talismanic player despite a strong squad.

He pointed out that Ipswich Town have a player like Jaden Philogene, who can win matches for them, which Southampton do not have and added that collectively Saints lack rhythm.

“It is hard to envision being anything but a draw and an away win [on Saturday]”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions (19:30) show.

Statistic Number Games 6 Wins 5 Draws 1 Losses 0 Middlesbrough in the Championship so far

“I cannot see really right now how Southampton are going to beat Middlesbrough… individual quality, but then look at, I suppose, if you say Ipswich, for example, Philogene would be the obvious one.

“Who is going to be the talismanic game changer for Southampton at the moment? I am not sure of that rolling off the tongue despite obviously having a stocked squad.

“Sheffield United, you could say, who is in form? But the other teams with the better squads in the division have got individuals that can turn games at the moment and win matches.

“I am not seeing that with Southampton and collectively the rhythm of the side is not there either.”

Southampton on Tuesday suffered a defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the EFL Cup, but former Saints star Jo Tessem was impressed with their back three consisting of Joshua Quarshie, Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood.

Tessem also claimed that Flynn Downes and Casper Jander controlled the midfield against Liverpool and Still will be desperate for them to do the same against Middlesbrough.