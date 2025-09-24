Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Southampton star Jo Tessem has hailed Flynn Downes and Caspar Jander for their display against Liverpool in the EFL Cup and added that the duo had full control of midfield during the game.

Southampton have had a difficult start to the campaign under new manager Will Still and they have been criticised for being lacking in fluidity and chemistry, with the manager yet to find his favoured starting line-up.

After the weekend’s Championship defeat against Hull City, Still restored Downes to his midfield beside new boy Jander against Liverpool in the EFL Cup third-round game on Tuesday.

Liverpool went up 1-0 with the help of Alexander Isak’s goal in the first-half and Southampton came back with a reply in the form of Shea Charles’s goal in the 76th minute, only to see Hugo Ekitike’s 85th-minute strike snatch the game away from them.

Despite the defeat, Tessem was impressed with Downes and Jander’s partnership in midfield, stating that both players were brilliant on Tuesday as he indicated that they kept the ball and kind of took control of the midfield by running past players while making right decisions in the right areas.

He pointed out that Downes worked his socks off for the team and added that he looked like the player he was during the 2023/24 campaign.

Tessem stressed that Southampton need more of a similar performance from the ex-West Ham United man in the coming days.

“Flynn Downes was absolutely brilliant today, worked his socks off and kept playing the ball”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent (5:29).

Club Years Duisburg 2021-2024 Nurnberg 2024-2025 Southampton 2025- Caspar Jander’s career history

“Caspar Jander was brilliant in the middle; they kind of had full control. Also, what I liked with them was they were brave on the ball.

“When I say brave, they were playing it, keeping it, and keeping hold of it; they were brave, went past players when they needed to and they made the right decisions in the right areas and that is what is important when you play in midfield and the balance was much better than we have seen before.

“Flynn Downes, the energy, the tackles, the performance he put in today were kind of from the old Flynn Downes from the last time we were in the Championship and we need to see more of that.”

Southampton will face Championship leaders Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Still will now need to hope that Saints can pick up more points in the Championship in the coming weeks or he could find himself under pressure.