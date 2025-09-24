AJ Reynolds/Getty Images

Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan, who is an Everton fan himself, has hailed Toffees loan star Isaac Heath as an ‘unbelievable’ talent.

The 20-year-old headed out to his first-ever loan spell away from the club in the summer, as League Two side Accrington Stanley got their hands on him.

Heath began his youth career at Leeds United before the Liverpool-based club acquired him from their ranks in 2017.

Back in May, Everton held talks with the talented winger to keep him at the club, and negotiated a contract that runs for two more years.

At the weekend, he put in a brilliant performance against MK Dons, a game which Accrington won 2-1; Heath registered an important assist in that match as well.

Doolan, who is an Everton fan, wants to help the Toffees’ talent develop under his guidance for the rest of the campaign.

The Accrington Stanley boss is impressed with every aspect of Heath’s game, mentioning his skills, his ability to use both feet, as well as his composure in every action he performs.

Game Competition Walsall (H) League Two Barnet (A) League Two Port Vale (H) League Two Accrington Stanley’s next three games

“You have seen Isaac Heath on the wing there; he is an unbelievable talent, what he is”, Doolan told Accrington’s media (1:11) about the Toffees’ talent.

“I am an Everton fan, aren’t I? You just take it to yourself.

“It is like the trickery that he’s got; he can go one way, he can go the other.

“He can use both feet; he is ‘megging people.

“And the quality and the composure he has at the end of whatever he does, is outstanding.”

Doolan is not the only person who is impressed with Heath, as ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke also lauded the ‘impressive’ Everton talent after seeing him in action.

The 20-year-old talent is primarily a winger, but he can slot into multiple different positions with his versatility.

Heath has already scored a goal and provided two assists in his four games at the Wham Stadium, and he will hope to catch David Moyes’ eye with his performances.