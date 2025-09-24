Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Russell Martin has admitted that he is enjoying the process of working with the Gers squad and his staff at Ibrox.

Former Southampton boss Martin’s start to life at Rangers has not been the way he wanted, as after the end of five league games, the Gers are winless and sit in eleventh place in the Scottish Premiership table.

In recent matches, the Gers faithful staged protests demanding the boss to be sacked, but Martin’s men found a way to keep themselves alive in the Scottish League Cup after their 2-0 win over Hibernian at the weekend.

Rangers will now face Genk on Thursday in front of their home fans in their opening game of the Europa League (read the match preview here).

Despite receiving flak from the supporters, Martin insisted that he is loving the process of working with his staff and the Rangers players during a difficult time.

The Gers boss is of the view that difficult moments always provide massive growth for a team and added that he wants his team to keep winning football games, starting from the Genk game.

Martin pointed out that the Rangers fans have backed the team whenever they have put in performances and stressed that he wants to win Thursday’s game to build some momentum.

Club League MK Dons League One Swansea City Championship Southampton Championship/Premier League Clubs Russell Martin has managed

“I am loving the process of working with the players and staff”, Martin said at a press conference.

“Now we want to build as we have to win more games.

“Saturday has to be the start for us.

“The amount of growth that can come from difficult moments can be huge for everyone.

“We have to keep winning football matches and put in performances, the fans have got behind the team when we perform.

“It is up to us to put on another display tomorrow.

“We want to win the game tomorrow and build some momentum.”

Rangers lost to Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the Champions League qualifiers but their opponents on Thursday, Genk are not of the same level, according to former Belgian top-flight manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck.

The Gers’ performances have put pressure on Martin and it remains to be seen whether by winning the game against Genk he will be able to win back some Rangers fans.