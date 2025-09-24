Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Fixture: Red Star Belgrade vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to tackle Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League tonight.

Rodgers will want to make an impact in the Europa League given Celtic’s elimination from the Champions League and that starts tonight in Serbia.

If Celtic are to make a winning start to their Europa League league phase campaign then they will have to overcome a side that beat fierce rivals Partizan Belgrade 2-1 last time out.

Like Celtic, Red Star Belgrade were knocked out in Champions League qualifying, by Cypriot outfit Pafos.

Last season, Red Star Belgrade won the Serbian Superliga with a huge 100 points, losing just one game and scoring 123 goals in the process.

Celtic will need to keep the back door closed this evening in Serbia, while posing a threat at the other end.

In goal for Celtic tonight is Kasper Schmeichel, while at the back Rodgers goes with Colby Donovan, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Midfield sees the Celtic manager pick Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Benjamin Nygren, while Yang and Sebastian Tounekti support Daizen Maeda.

If Rodgers needs to chop and change his lineup then he has options off the bench and they include Kelechi Iheanacho and James Forrest.

Celtic Lineup vs Red Star Belgrade

Schmeichel, Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Hatate, Nygren, Yang, Tounekti, Maeda

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Doohan, Balikwisha, McCowan, Iheanacho, Kenny, Engels, Bernardo, Saracchi, Murray, Forrest, Ralston