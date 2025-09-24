Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their team to face Bradford City in an EFL Cup third round clash at St James’ Park this evening.

The Magpies ended their long wait for a major trophy last season when they won the EFL Cup and Eddie Howe will want to see his side make a strong defence of it.

That starts with avoiding any slip-ups against League One outfit Bradford, who arrive in the north east on the back of an impressive 3-1 win away at Cardiff City, which put them top of the table.

The two sides last met each other in competitive action over 20 years ago, in 2001, when they played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

There was a friendly meeting in 2017, which saw Newcastle visit Bradford and win 4-0.

Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw away at Bournemouth at the weekend as Howe made a host of changes to his side following the 2-1 Champions League loss to Barcelona.

Tonight, Newcastle have Aaron Ramsdale in goal, while in front of him is a defence of Emil Kraft, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees Howe select Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley and Joelinton, while Anthony Elanga, William Osula and Anthony Gordon carry the attacking threat.

If Howe needs to shuffle his pack at any point then he has options off the bench that include Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Bradford City

Ramsdale, Krafth, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton, Elanga, Osula, Gordon

Substitutes: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Tonali, Barnes, Livramento, Woltemade, Willock, A Murphy