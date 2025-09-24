Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers captain Owen Bailey has admitted that he is excited to play at Tottenham Hotspur’s home ground tonight, dubbing Spurs’ home as one of, if not the best, stadiums in England.

The north London club start their EFL Cup journey from today, as they are set to take on League One side Doncaster Rovers.

A Grant McCann-managed Donny won automatic promotion to League One on the back of an impressive League Two campaign.

Doncaster skipper Bailey has not hidden his excitement about playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the biggest club side ground in London.

The historic White Hart Lane was demolished a few years back to unveil the 62,850-seater Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the new home of Spurs.

Bailey revealed that he has spoken to his friends, who have been at Spurs’ home ground, and everyone gave him an overwhelmingly positive outlook about the stadium.

He believes that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of the best grounds in the country, saying it is going to be a ‘great experience’ for him and his team-mates.

Club Capacity Tottenham Hotspur 62,850 West Ham United 62,500 Arsenal 60,704 Chelsea 40,044 Fulham 27,782 Crystal Palace 25,194 Brentford 17,250 Premier League London sides capacities

“It has got a special sound to it, hasn’t it?”, Bailey told Doncaster’s media (4:19) when he was asked about the Spurs game.

“It is obviously a massive game, a great game for everyone to look forward to.

“Amazing stadium; spoke with a few friends and whatnot, who have played there, being there, and they all said the same thing.

“Obviously, it is one of the best grounds in the country, if not the best ground, obviously, away from Wembley.

“So, it will be a great experience.”

Despite Bailey’s words, one former Leeds United star said after visiting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that the atmosphere could not touch that at Elland Road.

Ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho though said the stadium is the best in the world.

The north Londoners have shown a sense of stability under their new boss, Thomas Frank, who will look to have a comfortable win at their home ground.

Doncaster, though, will look to cause an upset at Spurs’ home to snatch a surprise victory tonight.