Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is pleased to see Tottenham Hotspur loan star Damola Ajayi growing regularly with men’s football, following his loan switch to Donny.

The London-born wide-attacker came through Bromley’s youth set-up, and three years ago, Spurs picked him up when he was 16.

He has featured heavily for Spurs’ youth sides, and last season, he even made a senior appearance for the club in the Europa League.

In a Europa League league phase game against Elfsborg last year, Ajayi came on and scored for Tottenham in a 3-0 victory for the north Londoners.

Spurs loaned him out to League One side Doncaster Rovers in the summer window and so far, he has made eleven appearances for Donny, including in Wednesday night’s 3-0 EFL Cup defeat against Tottenham.

Ajayi clocked just over an hour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before he was replaced.

McCann stressed that Under-21s football is good until a certain level and he is seeing the 19-year-old starting to see and develop according to the difference between youth football and men’s football.

Scorer Goal time Palhinha 14th minute McGrath (own goal) 17th minute Johnson 94th minute Tottenham Hotspur’s goalscorers against Doncaster Rovers

“I am pleased for Damola”, the Donny boss told Doncaster’s media (6:17) when he was asked about the Spurs talent.

“We can see it every single day now that Damola is starting to understand the level.

“Under-21s football is good, but it is only good to a certain point, and when you go above that, you need men’s football.

“Damola has started developing all the time; it is really nice to see him developing and improving.”

Ajayi is not yet a starter at Doncaster, as he has come off the bench in seven League One games, but McCann started him in three cup competitions.

The teenager will look to establish himself as a starter for Doncaster before returning to his parent club next summer.