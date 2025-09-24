Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has revealed that there will be some news about his possible return to Tyneside soon.

Krul has just announced his retirement from football at the age of 37 after being released by Luton Town at the end of last season.

His love for Newcastle United has not faded, though, and he wants to return to Tyneside in an off the pitch capacity.

Krul has been linked with a possible return to St James’ Park.

Giving an insight into his future plans, the Dutch international revealed that there are some talks planned and teased that there will be news on that front soon.

“There are some talks planned there”, Krul said ‘with a wink’, to ESPN.nl.

“I had a fantastic time there for eleven years, so I think we’ll hear some news about that soon.”

Krul went on to reveal how Newcastle United happened to him in the first place when he was still a youngster.

Club Newcastle United Falkirk Carlisle United Ajax AZ Alkmaar Brighton Norwich City Luton Town Clubs Tim Krul played for

“When a club like Newcastle United invite you, it’s hard to say no.

“I went over there with my parents for a few days, and when they offer you a three-year contract, and given the plan they had for me, I couldn’t pass it up.”

“I also thought: if it doesn’t work out, you’ll return to the Netherlands after three years with a wealth of experience.

“But a year later, unexpectedly, I made my debut in the first team. Now, twenty years later, I can look back on a fantastic rollercoaster.”

Krul stayed with Newcastle for more than ten years and managed 185 appearances for the Magpies, managing 53 clean sheets.

He has recently completed a Professional Footballers’ Association diploma in sports directorship and could take up a role at Tyneside in that capacity.

The club are yet to find a replacement for Paul Mitchell, who left his role as the club’s sporting director in June.

Over ten years ago, Krul spoke of how honoured he was to wear the number 1 shirt at Newcastle.