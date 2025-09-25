Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bristol City star Rob Dickie believes that summer arrival Emil Riis makes it very difficult for opposition defenders with his ability to drag multiple defenders with him.

The Dane joined Bristol City in the summer window, ending his five-year stint with Championship rivals Preston North End at Deepdale.

He left the club after 186 appearances and 58 goal contributions after his contract expired and has shown his lethal nature already at Bristol City.

At the weekend, the Robins face Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston and Riis will be going back to face his old team.

Robins defender Dickie has been impressed with the Dane’s start at the club, stating that he can be a menace to defenders, drawing on his own experience of facing Riis in the past.

The Bristol City star pointed out that Riis can drag more than one defender with him, which he believes gives an advantage to the likes of Anis Mehmeti, Scott Twine and Yu Hirakawa.

“Well, it is not really strange, asking me about a striker to be fair, because I have played against him”, Dickie told a press conference (3:47) when he was asked what Riis brings to the team.

Club Derby County VVV-Venlo Randers Preston North End Bristol City Clubs Emil Riis has played for

“I know how difficult he can make life for defenders; I think he has started really well.

“I think what he does is, he occupies more than one defender.

“Because he does that, I think you see players like Anis, Scott Twine or maybe Yu Hirakawa thrive, because he will definitely drag a couple of defenders with him.

“He has got a physical presence, good pace in behind and I think he has got a good start to the season, definitely.”

Riis has scored three times and provided an assist in his six starts at Bristol City.

Whether the 27-year-old Dane will be able to go and score at Deepdale against Heckingbottom’s side remains to be seen.