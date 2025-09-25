Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Red Star Belgrade defender Milos Veljkovic has dubbed Celtic striker Kelechi Iheanacho ‘powerful’ after he faced him in the Europa League.

Brendan Rodgers went into the summer transfer window with the intention of strengthening his forward department and, after missing out on Kasper Dolberg, settled for free agent Iheanacho.

Iheanacho’s signing sparked criticism from former players, as Alan Rough said that if the former Leicester City star was any good, he would not have been released by Sevilla.

On Wednesday, Celtic travelled to Serbia to face Red Star Belgrade in their Europa League opener and drew 1-1 with the help of Iheanacho’s 55th-minute strike, the hitman coming off the bench as a replacement for Daizen Maeda.

Veljkovic, who partnered with Franklin Tebo Uchenna in defence for the entire game, stated that Celtic have two good strikers in the form of Maeda and Iheanacho.

The Red Star Belgrade star highlighted the difference between Iheanacho and Maeda pointing out that the Celtic’s goalscorer on Thursday is a very strong player in the box, but the Japanese forward is agile and good with the ball at his feet.

When asked about who among Maeda and Iheanacho impressed him most, Veljkovic told Red Star Belgrade’s official site: “I think both of them are good strikers.

Striker Nationality Yang Hyun-jun South Korean Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian Shin Yamada Japanese Daizen Maeda Japanese Johnny Kenny Irish Celtic’s striking options

“Iheanacho, as he showed, is powerful inside the box, while Maeda is a very agile player and good with the ball.”

Iheanacho has managed to score two goals while assisting one in his three appearances in all competitions for Celtic, but he has yet to start a league game for the Bhoys.

Celtic will be up against Hibernian at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Rodgers will give Iheanacho a chance in the starting line-up in that game.

Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, after Iheanacho’s move to Celtic, predicted that the move would benefit the centre forward, as he dubbed the Scottish Premiership a low pressure league.